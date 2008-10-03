Flickr Launches iPhone-Friendly Mobile Version

Photo sharing site Flickr just activated an iPhone-scaled version of the site for anyone visiting the site with a mobile Safari browser. The menus are optimised to put the most-accessed activities—photo stream browsing, "Explore" mode, and recent comment activity—right up front, and your upload-by-email address is placed in the "More" section. Best of all, Flickr's site pre-loads many of the iPhone-scaled thumbnails you're checking out, so flipping between pictures often doesn't require any kind of refresh. No slideshows for now, given the lack of Flash on the iPhone, but the site's a nice alternative to pinching and pulling gigantic photos on the standard site.