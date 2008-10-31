Five Things To Do This Weekend

Don't duck the opportunity — keep your weekend productive by catching up with these tips from the past week on Lifehacker:
- Get registered for linux.conf.au before the early-bird discount disappears. Don't you deserve a geeky break in Tasmania?
- Download a few Flickr videos with Orbit Downloader. Don't you need permanent copies of your friends' most embarrassing video moments?
- Rig up a reward label for your mobile to keep it safe if it gets stolen. Don't you deserve peace of mind?
- Strip the DRM from your iTunes library without wasting CDs. Don't you deserve to listen to music you've actually paid for?
- Set up some online gift groups with Blankless and start preparing for Christmas. Don't you deserve some half-decent presents?
Or get off your ass and do something active..