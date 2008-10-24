Five Things To Do This Weekend

Don't lie in all weekend — improve your life and your geek quotient with these ideas from the past week on Lifehacker:
- Work it if you can get a better deal for your money by comparing your current credit card and loan options at Mozo
- Try fixing up your photos with the mysteriously-named Qtpfsgui
- If that doesn't help, try our quick guide to fixing a photo in sixty seconds
- Add a few essential items to your business travel case
- And if you're missing some, test out eBay's new search service to see if it's got any better
