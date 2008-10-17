Five Things To Do This Weekend

Don't neglect your PC over the weekend, give it added oomph and usefulness by trying out these ideas from the past week on Lifehacker:
- Rig up your own iPhone fitness setup
- Sell your car (and save a fortune on petrol in the process)
- Get rid of excess shortcuts on your desktop with Orphans Remover
- Enhance Windows Search so it handles Office documents better
- Or download a copy of OpenOffice 3.0 and change suites entirely
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink