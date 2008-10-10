Five Things To Do This Weekend

Give your weekend a tech sheen by testing out these ideas from the past week on Lifehacker:
- Set up your Gmail beer googles and avoid an embarrassing drunken Saturday-night mail frenzy
- Make sure you know how to recover your Web mail password in the event of an emergency
- Jailbreak your iPhone so you can block annoying advertisements on it
- Buy a discount notebook before the prices go up
- Find out whether you can access your online bank on your mobile phone
Haha i like the beer one. But how do you set it up if your drunk??