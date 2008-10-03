Five Things To Do This (Long) Weekend

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

!Beach.jpg It's a public holiday come Monday across much of the country, so make your weekend productive and fun by testing out these ideas from the past week on Lifehacker:

Comments

  • Ranglin Guest

    Ummm, what public holiday? I can't think of anything on October 6th, but maybe I'm just being dense?

    0
  • olearymo @Bennish

    same here - nothing in qld at least. is iths maybe from a US story? or is it that states having dst will technically have a slightly longer weekend?

    0
  • stu Guest

    @Ranglin

    Labor day in NSW, probably other states too, but not VIC

    0
  • CITIZENDEE Guest

    Since when does "much of the country" equal NSW and SA? The other 5 states and territories are at work today.

    0

