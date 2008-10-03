Five Things To Do This (Long) Weekend

It's a public holiday come Monday across much of the country, so make your weekend productive and fun by testing out these ideas from the past week on Lifehacker:
- Book yourself a cheap hotel room for Christmas before they all disappear
- Personalise your Vista machine by learning how to customise Windows visual styles
- Install Skype 4.0 and catch up with a few online friends
- Make yourself an iPod stand from a paper clip
- Gather up the USB sticks lying around the office and increase their capacity and performance by ditching the U3 software
Ummm, what public holiday? I can't think of anything on October 6th, but maybe I'm just being dense?