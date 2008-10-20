Five Screens Of Jailbroken iPhone Apps



Designer Vijay (of two-faced Mac-like Windows desktop fame) jailbroke his iPhone and loaded it up with apps. The five-screen setup (with custom wallpaper) was so impressive, we had to show it off here. Vijay says he jailbroke the iPhone 2.1 software using QuickPwn, and runs down his favourite apps:

iTunes Remote, Nemus Sync, Cycorder, Facebook, VoiceNotes, Fring, Youtube, Wifi Toggle, SMS, Snapture, Phone and iGolf. (Careful with this guy, I threw my iPhone a couple of times playing this one: top score = 611 yards :} )

Here are some of our favourite jailbreak apps; what about you? Tell us about 'em in the comments.