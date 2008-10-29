First Azure App Links Bluetooth, Social Networking

Microsoft's Azure cloud version of Windows may only just be out the door, but it already seems to be attracting application developers. First cab off the rank is social networking application Bluehoo, which lets you connect up to other mobile phone users with Bluetooth connections. Admittedly it sounds a bit like the fake 'toothing' craze from a few years ago, but it's a good example of network-dependent development. We haven't yet given it the run-through, so if you've got experience to share, let's hear it in the comments.