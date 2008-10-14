Firetask Schedules Automated Tasks

Windows only: Free application Ka FireTask is an automated task scheduler designed to run applications, copy files and folders, paste text snippets, take incremental screenshots, and more. The default Windows Scheduled Tasks utility is great for automating a lot of different tasks, but if you've bumped up against its limitations and clunky interface one too many times, Firetask offers a lot of flexibility that could come in handy if you do a lot of desktop automation. Granted, it's yet-another utility cluttering up your system tray, but its meager 5MB footprint doesn't ask too much. You can also export and share your tasks with anyone, so if you need to deploy automated tasks to several computers, Firetask makes it relatively simple. Firetask is freeware, Windows only; a commercial version is available for scheduling tasks across your LAN.