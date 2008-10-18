Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Firemail Adds Landscape Email To iPhone (For Free)

iPhone/iPod touch only: Firemail provides the same functions as the 99-cent iPhone app TouchType we highlighted last week, but also adds one truly useful function—and does it for free. Launch the app and turn your iPhone or iPod sideways for an easier two-thumb composing mode, where you can fill out both subject and body text. Hit the action key, and you can send the text to MobileMail for sending, or save it as a "bookmark," which lets you call up that bit of text when composing other emails. Great for selective signatures or webapps that work through an email interface. Firemail is a free download, works with iPhones or iPod touch models running the 2.0 software.

Firemail [iTunes App Store]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles