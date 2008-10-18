Firemail Adds Landscape Email To iPhone (For Free)

iPhone/iPod touch only: Firemail provides the same functions as the 99-cent iPhone app TouchType we highlighted last week, but also adds one truly useful function—and does it for free. Launch the app and turn your iPhone or iPod sideways for an easier two-thumb composing mode, where you can fill out both subject and body text. Hit the action key, and you can send the text to MobileMail for sending, or save it as a "bookmark," which lets you call up that bit of text when composing other emails. Great for selective signatures or webapps that work through an email interface. Firemail is a free download, works with iPhones or iPod touch models running the 2.0 software.