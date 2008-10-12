Firefox Mobile Alpha Screenshot

The alpha build of Mobile Firefox (codenamed Fennec) has been available for testing by brave Nokia N810 users for some time now, but Mozilla developer Brad Lassey just got it up and running on a Windows Mobile device, and shares a couple of screenshots. Obviously there's quite a bit of work to be done, but it's an exciting preview at what getting Firefox in your pocket will look like in the near future. [via]
