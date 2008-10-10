Finetuna Shares Images For Group Comments

Free image notation service Finetuna isn't a robust photo editor in the mold of Picnik, but it does make it easy to share notes on images, photos, and other graphics files. Without sign-up or log-in, the site asks you to either upload a file or point to one online. You can add sticky-type notes, highlight sections, draw lines or underline text, and note that text should be added somewhere. Sending it out for review is as easy as entering an email address. Great for choosing logos, helping a photographer friend out with style points, and other types of editing help. Finetuna is a free service, and there's a Firefox extension available for right-click image choosing.