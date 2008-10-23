Find A Life Coaching Buddy With Noomii

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web startup Noomii is a life coaching web site, where you pair with friends to encourage and motivate each other. Much like friends will pair up at a gym to hold each other accountable for early morning workouts, Noomii pairs you with a friend to hold you accountable for your life goals however big or small. Noomii goes beyond simply allowing a friend to see if you've checked "Sign up for Spanish class" off your list. There are support functions like the Wheel of Life, a visual representation of the time you are investing in various aspects of your life such as friends, family, career, money concerns (or any other categories you choose to customise.) Your partner can view your wheel as well as your goal lists and more in your profile, and can point out that your wheel has become unbalanced and rolls more like a brick than a well balanced touring tire. Noomii currently requires you find a partner in real life, but there are plans to begin pairing people with similar goals through the web site itself. Noomii is a free web based service.

    This sounds like agreat tool to keep people focussed on their goals and accoutable to their buddy.

