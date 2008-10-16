Filter Pack Adds Office Doc Contents To Windows Search

Windows only: Microsoft recently released a "Filter Pack" that adds in-document searching to the Windows indexing service. That means you can find Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office 2007 documents based on their text contents from the Windows Vista search bar, or Windows Search 4.0 on XP. Adding the filters also adds the search capabilities to any program that relies on Windows baked-in indexing service. The Filter Pack is a free download for Windows systems only; instructions for adding content search to Exchange, SharePoint, and other Microsoft products are provided at the link below.