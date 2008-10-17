EyeSight Turns Your iSight Into A FTP-Enabled Webcam

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Free application EyeSight takes time-lapse photos with your Mac's built-in iSight camera. EyeSight is very customisable, so you can set your photo intervals anywhere between 10 seconds to 999 days, save the images in whatever format you like, and upload the results to an FTP server of your choosing (or just save them in a local folder). If you want to eventually turn the results into a video, I'd recommend previously mentioned Gawker, but if you're more interested in something like a web-enabled security camera, EyeSight is the way to go. EyeSight is freeware, Mac OS X only. Windows users, check out previously mentioned YawCam. If what you really want is to beef up your laptop's security, we've got you covered there, too.

EyeSight [via MakeUseOf]

