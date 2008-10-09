ExtraOutlook Runs Two Instances Of Outlook

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: If you want to connect to multiple Exchange servers with Microsoft Outlook simultaneously, a handy program called ExtraOutlook can run Outlook with two distinct profiles at the same time. On the downside, with ExtraOutlook you chew up twice as much memory and resources as you would with a single instance out Outlook. On the upside, you're freed from having to switch between profiles to stay up to date on each Exchange server you need. ExtraOutlook is a free download for Windows only.

