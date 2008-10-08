ExtractNow Is A Lightning Fast Bulk Extraction Tool

Windows only: ExtractNow is a free application with a singular focus: extracting your files lightning fast. Sometimes it's worth eschewing all the bells and whistles of more robust program for a feature that works extremely well. ExtractNow is a bulk extraction tool that supports ZIP, RAR, ISO, BIN, IMG, IMA, IMZ, 7Z, ACE, JAR, GZ, LZH, LHA, TAR, and SIT archive formats. Configure the basic settings, such as where you want the files to be extract to, whether or not to preserve the folder structure of the archive, etc. and from then ExtractNow becomes a drag and drop extraction workhorse. ExtractNow extracted the test files used in the screen shot above so quickly that I almost missed a screenshot of it in action as my hand traveled from the Enter to Print Screen key. ExtractNow is Windows-only donationware.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink