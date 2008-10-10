Experimental Extensions We'd Like To Go Mainstream

Finding new and useful Firefox extensions is a passion of ours, but sometimes we run across extensions adorning the daunting "Experimental" moniker at the Firefox Add-ons web site. We try to avoid these extensions as much as possible because they haven't been vetted by the folks at Mozilla, but even more importantly, we hate requiring our readers to register and sign into a web site just to download an extension. Most of the extensions that have hit the Experimental phase are ready to go despite their name; they just need a little extra push to get over the approval process. We've covered three awesome experimental extensions once before, and now we're back with a look at three more experimental Firefox extensions we're excited about.

Note: As I mentioned above, Mozilla hasn't officially approved these extensions, so do proceed with caution.

UrlbarExt

UrlbarExt adds six small buttons to the Awesome Bar adding gobs of wildly useful functionality. From left to right, here's what they do:

Copies the current URL to you clipboard. Creates a Tiny URL from the current URL, then pastes the results in the address bar. Works great in conjunction with the copy button after the Tiny URL is created! Runs a Google site-specific search using the site you're visiting as a starting point (e.g., site:lifehacker.com.au hackintosh ). Right-click this button to enter your query. Moves up the URL path one level or directory at the time. Click this icon to open a drop-down for quickly bookmarking and applying tags to the current page. Want to do a little anonymous browsing? Click this button to surf anonymously or access filtered web sites automatically by redirecting your traffic through proxy servers. There's no set up—just click it and go. If you want to customise the proxy server, try the cached version of a page, or use the site's IP rather than the domain (which can get you around some blocking software), right-click this button for more options.

You Old Enough?

You Old Enough bypasses YouTube's age check verification, allowing you to watch any video on YouTube without logging in or registering for a YouTube account. Let's be honest: The whole age verification thing is kind of a joke to begin with, since all it requires is a user claiming to be old enough. On top of that, videos that require you to log in aren't always the kind of video you're excited to add to your account history. With the You Old Enough extension installed, a new pop-up window containing the video opens whenever you stumble onto a YouTube video that requires age verification, completely bypassing the login or registration requirement. Handy.

TV Manager

Like TV? The TV Manager extension lets you browse listings and set alarms for your favourite programs from the comfort of your browser. Less use from down under, though it could be a cue to start that P2P search.