Evernote For iPhone Updates, Adds Offline Support

Free universal capture application Evernote has updated its iPhone application, adding offline viewing of "Favorite" notes and significant speed improvements. Not familiar with Evernote? Check out how you can expand you brain with Evernote—whether you've got an iPhone or not. If you do, be sure to grab the latest Evernote from the iTunes App Store.
