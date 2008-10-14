Entertainment. Now Made By Hand

Don't wait up for Little Britain to hit our late-night screens. Download it and watch it all on your mobile. The new Nokia 96 offers users the choice of downloading a whole series of one of four BBC TV classics, including Walking with Dinosaurs, Little Britain, The Catherine Tate Show and Yes, Minister.

Carrying up to 40 hours of recording time and five hours of playback, you can watch all your favourite videos, play games through Nokia's N-Gage service or download music on-the-go. The choice is yours. Get the content you want.

And with the cleverly built-in "kick stand" on the back, watching videos and playing games on your mobile has never been easier.