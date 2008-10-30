Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Email To Embed Office And PDF Documents With Docstoc

Now you can create embeddable online versions of documents just by clicking send if you have an account with Docstoc. The service allows you to share Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Adobe Acrobat PDF files through a browser using Flash, which can also be embedded on third-party web sites. Sign up for a free DocStoc account with your email, use that address to send one or more files as attachments to [email protected], and you'll get an email back with links to your documents online which you can forward or embed. Most importantly, it works with anything that can send an email — you could even forward an attached document from your mobile device.

Docstoc [via TechCrunch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles