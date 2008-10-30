Email To Embed Office And PDF Documents With Docstoc

Now you can create embeddable online versions of documents just by clicking send if you have an account with Docstoc. The service allows you to share Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Adobe Acrobat PDF files through a browser using Flash, which can also be embedded on third-party web sites. Sign up for a free DocStoc account with your email, use that address to send one or more files as attachments to [email protected], and you'll get an email back with links to your documents online which you can forward or embed. Most importantly, it works with anything that can send an email — you could even forward an attached document from your mobile device.