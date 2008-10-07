Economic Uncertainty Hits Software Prices

I'd barely posted yesterday about Carbonite's Australian launch when I received an apologetic email from the company, noting that because of current US economic conditions, the price of an annual subscription had gone up from $64.95 to $71.95. That's not a huge difference over the course of a year — and full-scale backup is probably never going to be viable as an entirely free service — but it does demonstrate that the online software community isn't immune from the broader economic situation, and we can probably expect more of these in the future. If you've encountered any other recent examples of tech product and service price rises, share them in the comments.