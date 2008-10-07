Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Economic Uncertainty Hits Software Prices

OzDollarsCents.jpg I'd barely posted yesterday about Carbonite's Australian launch when I received an apologetic email from the company, noting that because of current US economic conditions, the price of an annual subscription had gone up from $64.95 to $71.95. That's not a huge difference over the course of a year — and full-scale backup is probably never going to be viable as an entirely free service — but it does demonstrate that the online software community isn't immune from the broader economic situation, and we can probably expect more of these in the future. If you've encountered any other recent examples of tech product and service price rises, share them in the comments.

Comments

  • warcroft @warcroft

    being a graphic designer/digital printer I chew through a lot of printer cartridges of various types.
    So, I get an email last week from my toner supplier advising that due to the drop in the dollar the price of cartridges is going up.
    But what I dont understand is two years ago, when the Aust dollar was around 85c I was paying 'x' amount for cartridges. Then, when we hit 97c the price remained the same.
    But now that we drop back to about 95c suddenly I have to pay more.

    No, hold on, I do understand. Its greed.
    I get no savings when the dollar is good, but the instant it drops back to where it normally is I get slugged with a price increase.

    0
  • Floyd Bradley Guest

    Angus,
    The original article above does not represent what really happened. Carbonite's Australian distributor (trading as Carbonite Australia Pty) decided to raise (by 10.8%) the local Australian Dollar price of the Carbonite Online Backup service , which the distributor buys from Carbonite in US Dollars. It was because of the recent sharp rise in the US Dollar (ie a fall in the US$/A$ exchange rate) that this price change needed to be made, not because of any economic conditions. In the US, Carbonite's low flat price for unlimited backup has not changed since the service was launched in May 2006. Furthermore, Carbonite (a private company based in Boston, MA) has just raised $20 million in new venture capital funding to help fuel its double-digit PER MONTH growth rate.
    Floyd Bradley, EVP International, Carbonite Inc.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Floyd, to my mind, the change in the exchange rate is a pretty good example of economic conditions!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles