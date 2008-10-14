eBay To Limit Postage Costs In Some Categories

Postage costs on eBay sometimes beggar belief (and lead to the suspicion that vendors are trying to use postage to bolster their own profits). In that context, a new move by eBay to restrict the amount of flat-rate postage that can be charged in some categories is welcome news for buyers, though it might not do much to please sellers who've already had a messy 2008 when it comes to eBay policy. The limits, which will come into effect from , apply to CDs ($5), DVDs ($8) and books ($6). Those are still somewhat higher than the likely standard postage costs in many cases, but at least the new policy sets a ceiling. Does that seem like a sensible move to you? Share your thoughts in the comments.