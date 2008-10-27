An announcement at eBay confirms that its Best Offer system, previously available only for cars, will be rolled out across all categories in early November. As the name suggests, Best Offer lets buyers propose a single price they're willing to pay, and lets the seller decide whether to accept it or not — useful if you don't want to risk selling something for too little with a low reserve, but don't want to scare possible buyers with a high entry price. Items have to be listed with a fixed price initially, so if you're convinced competition will be fierce, a standard listing may still produce better results.
eBay To Add Best Offer In November
