eBay Site Search To Be Upgraded Next Week

After several false starts, eBay is rolling out its upgraded search engine next week, making it the default search option from Tuesday October 21. Enhanced features of the new search system include automatically including synonyms and alternate spellings, and a pictorial Window Shopping View. We'll be giving it a full spin once the final version goes live, but it's good to know that (unlike some other recent online upgrades) it will be possible to switch back to the old version if you find the new approach less useful.