Dust Your Keys With A Keyboard Brush

When a can of compressed air is overkill for getting that light layer of dust and crumbs off your keyboard, you might just want a keyboard brush. You can pick up one of these soft brushes with long fibers that get between your keys without pressing them for about five bucks at an office supplies store. I scored one as a freebie at an event, and it's the perfect thing for someone who's anal about a dusty keyboard—especially a black keyboard that shows off all the dust particles living on it—but doesn't want to bust out the compressed air once a week.