Drag & DropZones Turns Right-Clicks Into Gestures

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Drag & DropZones is a clever interface tweak that allows you to perform nearly any action or search by dragging any page element—a link, email address, image, or page itself—onto a transparent grid you set up. In other words, instead of right clicking an image to save it, you'd simply grab it and drag it onto the "Save Image" box that pops up when you start dragging. Similarly, highlight and drag text to search any of the search bar engines you've set up. Drag & DropZones' context offerings go a bit beyond what Firefox offers, and it's fully customisable in colour, size, and transparency. Drag & DropZones is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.