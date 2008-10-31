Download Vista SP2 Beta Today

Eager to try out Vista Service Pack 2 but don't feel like waiting until it leaves beta? Weblog CyberNet details how to download Vista SP2 via Windows Update by joining the SP2 Beta program using a small batch file. SP2 promises improved search, better Bluetooth support, native Blu-Ray burning, and more. If you've tried it out, share your experience in the comments.
