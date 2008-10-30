Download Flickr Videos With Orbit Downloader

Flickr's streaming videos are concise, higher-quality than similar vid-sharing sites, and hard to download using web-based converters. Orbit Downloader, the runner-up to our readers' five favourite download managers, can grab the FLV file from a Flickr video and drop it wherever you'd like, and the software's maker has posted a short tutorial on how to pull it off. Orbit doesn't seem to work with Chrome all that well, but users of IE, Firefox, or Opera should have no trouble getting their files.
