Don't Get Stuck With Your Default Browser, Get Choosy



Mac OS X only: If you prefer to open certain links in certain browsers, or are testing web sites for cross-browser compatibility, or you're just finnicky, Choosy will help you manage multiple browsers. Developed by George Brocklehurst, it's available as a free, public beta (and beta testers will get a significant discount on the full release). Set up a few preferences, and clicking on a link will bring up a choice of browsers in a system dialog familiar to users of Command+Tab to switch applications. Choosy is a free download for Mac only.