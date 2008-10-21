Domainr Suggests Non-Dot-Com Web Site URLs

Domain name search engine Domainr suggests web site addresses that make clever use of non-.com top level domains, subdomains, and folders, like del.icio.us, burri.to, or stop.spamming.us. [via Waxy]
Domain name search engine Domainr suggests web site addresses that make clever use of non-.com top level domains, subdomains, and folders, like del.icio.us, burri.to, or stop.spamming.us. [via Waxy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink