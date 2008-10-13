DIY Wall-Mounted Charging Station And Laptop Desk

A user on website Tilted Forum Project made a few DIY adjustments to a wall-mounted entertainment centre kit to build a cordless desk and charging station. The result: a lot of charging capacity, a nice, clean desk, and only one visible cord in the entire setup. You may not have access to the same materials just laying a round the house, but we think this setup offers some nice inspiration.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink