DIY Multicoloured IKEA Glass Desk

There's no denying we're keen on the IKEA furniture hacks here at Lifehacker, but as belts keep tightening, tricking out cheap furniture looks more appealing than ever. And when the hack is as cool as this one from Apartment Therapy — a glass-topped Vika Lauri table which changes colour at the flick of a switch using the Didoer light strip — I know what I'd like to be doing this weekend.