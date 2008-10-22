DIY iPhone Landscape Frame



Reader Gorodin writes in:

I recently saw the DIY iPhone-Turned-Alarm-Clock Stand. This inspired me to share my own hack using the black plastic iPhone packaging, two jumbo binder clips, and some double-sided tape. I dremeled out a notch to accommodate my charging cable, but that's optional. It's great for watching a show while working in my home office. It also gives the illusion of less clutter than just leaving the iPhone sitting on the desk, taking up space.