DIY iPhone Landscape Frame

Reader Gorodin writes in:
I recently saw the DIY iPhone-Turned-Alarm-Clock Stand. This inspired me to share my own hack using the black plastic iPhone packaging, two jumbo binder clips, and some double-sided tape. I dremeled out a notch to accommodate my charging cable, but that's optional. It's great for watching a show while working in my home office. It also gives the illusion of less clutter than just leaving the iPhone sitting on the desk, taking up space.
Check out some photos of how to make your own iPhone picture frame.
Nice work, Gorodin!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink