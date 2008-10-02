DIY iPhone Binder Clip Dock

Reader gizak shares how he created a DIY iPhone/iPod touch dock using an assortment of small, medium, and large binder clips. Yesterday we shared a simple DIY guide for rolling your own iPhone or iPod touch paper clip stand, but if you're less concerned with watching videos and more concerned with docking your iPhone without shelling out $59 for a dock from Apple, the video makes this look like a sturdy, easy-to-make DIY dock.