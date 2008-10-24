DIY Coat Hanger Laptop Stand

DIY website Instructables demonstrates how to make an impressive and—dare I say—elegant vertical laptop stand with nothing but a coat hanger and a little ingenuity. You'd definitely want to find a thick, sturdy coat hanger before proceeding, and a few test runs may be necessary before you get it perfect. That said, the author's setup looks great, the stand seems easy to make, and the laptop stand concept is always useful if you want to work more ergonomically with your laptop.