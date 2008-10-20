DIY Blender Defender Keeps Cats Off Counters

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Having trouble keeping your cat off the kitchen counter or away from your plants? You've really just got two options: You can either accept the fact that your cat's going to get up there because you can't watch her all the time, or you could build a motion-sensing security-camera booby trap that scares the crap out of your cat whenever she jumps up there. Most of us would settle with the former option, but an inventive fellow named Brian decided that option two was the way he'd rather go, and the result is the Blender Defender. When triggered, Blender Defender switches on a blender, flashes a strobe, and terrifies cats. While you may never get around to building your own Blender Defender, it is nice to see someone using previously mentioned tools like ffmpeg, X10 automation, and a dash of Perl to make something interesting. Be sure to click through to see the poor cat suffer the wrath of the Blender Defender.

Blender Defender [via Make]

