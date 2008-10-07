Discount Notebook Prices Could Rise Before Christmas

Unsurprisingly, it's not only software prices that are rising in the wake of global economic hiccups. Mahesh Sharma and Mitchell Bingemann at AustralianIT report that prices are likely to go up on lots of consumer electronics as well. That applies even in the price-sensitive entry-level subnotebook market, as IDC analyst Felipe Rego explained to the paper:

If it is a macro-economic problem, not only the sub-$1000 products will face price pressure, but also the next price tier, and then everything.

So if you're eyeing off a new micro-machine, it might make sense to splurge soon, before the price increases kick in.