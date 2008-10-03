Windows only: Free application Desktop Renamer renames default Windows icons on your desktop. If you've ever tried renaming shortcuts to destinations like your Recycle Bin, My Computer, My Documents, or My Network Places, you know that Windows isn't always keen on the adjustment. But if you're not happy with that restriction, Desktop Renamer allows you to easily rename any of those shortcuts. On the other hand, if you feel like using an application to do something as simple as renaming Windows shortcuts seems like overkill, the gHacks weblog also details how to tweak your Windows registry to accomplish the same thing.