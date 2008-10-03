DeskTask Puts Outlook Events And Tasks On Your Desktop

Windows only: Freeware application DeskTask embeds your Microsoft Outlook calendars and tasks directly on your desktop—whether Outlook is running or not. We actually covered DeskTask a couple of years back, but in light of the recent popularity of embedded calendar and to-do applications like previously mentioned Rainlendar and Samurize, DeskTask seems like a perfect alternative for Outlook die-hards. Granted, you can accomplish more with something like Samurize, but if all you want is your Outlook info at a glance, the lightweight DeskTask is just the ticket.
