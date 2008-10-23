Dear Lifehacker, How do I stop my computer from saving every picture I've viewed on the web when using Firefox? Thanks, Luke There are many things we don't want other people to find on our PCs, either because we're ashamed of them (Celine Dion, anyone?) or because we're trying to surprise them (way to blow that birthday surprise). While there have been add-ons and extensionsto help solve this problem, 2008 has seen every major browser developer look into what is nicely referred to as 'private browsing mode', and generally referred to as 'porn mode', which keeps everything neatly non-cached and private. Surprisingly given its general reputation for advanced features, Firefox is the last cab off this particular rank. Both Google Chrome and IE 8 include porn mode, but you'll need version 3.1, currently in beta, to get that feature with the 'fox. So the short answer is: wait a few months. In the meantime, select Tools, then Clear Private Data, make sure everything is ticked, and click 'Clear Private Data Now' to get rid of the evidence.
Dear Lifehacker: How Can I Hide My Firefox Images?
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Or you can download the extension 'stealthier'