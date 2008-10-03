Dabbleboard Collaborative Whiteboard



Online whiteboard Dabbleboard makes drawing diagrams, jotting notes and sketches, and sharing that work easy online. Dabbleboard comes with a library of readily-available objects for piecing together org charts, mind maps, network diagrams, floor plans, photo annotation, interface designs, and electrical diagrams. When you share your Dabbleboard work with someone via emai, you can watch, real-time, as he or she makes changes to it. There's also a public library of Dabbleboard drawings that you can copy and edit for your own purposes. Hit the play button above for a demo of what you can do with Dabbleboard.