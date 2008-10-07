Cut Down On Junk Mail

Seven's Sunrise site offers a list of hints on how to cut down on physical junk mail. The suggestions tend to the obvious, but there's contact numbers for getting off at least some mailing lists. Another useful option a relative of mine used was to return any unsolicited offers for credit cards and the like in the enclosed reply-paid envelope, pushing up the costs for the junk mail sender. If you've got extra hints for cutting down junk mail, let's hear them in the comments.