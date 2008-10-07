Seven's Sunrise site offers a list of hints on how to cut down on physical junk mail. The suggestions tend to the obvious, but there's contact numbers for getting off at least some mailing lists. Another useful option a relative of mine used was to return any unsolicited offers for credit cards and the like in the enclosed reply-paid envelope, pushing up the costs for the junk mail sender. If you've got extra hints for cutting down junk mail, let's hear them in the comments.
Cut Down On Junk Mail
Comments
Domino's is consistent in it's disregard for "no advertising"/"no junkmail" stickers. This may not be universal as many Domino's stores are franchises but our experience is that the corporate office passes the blame to the local stores, and our local store doesn't care.
Calling the Distribution Standards Board did not help us as apparently Domino's is not a signatory to the indsutry regulated code of conduct.
More than 90% of the industry follows a voluntary code to respect the "No Junk Mail" stickers. As Sunrise says, if you're still getting junk mail, call the Distribution Standards Board who will investigate. It often turns out to be a newbie delivery person who doesn't understand the rules rather than malice on the part of the distributors.
Part of the problem is in the definition of junk mail. If it has an address, Australia Post is legally required to deliver it (even if it says "The Householder" and then a street address). Politicians consider their junk as "community notices" which are exempt from all voluntary codes. Self-interest dictates that will never change.
The worst offenders tend to be either the local restaurant acting as an independent distributor or the local real estate agent touting for business. In both cases, they're usually not members of the DSB and therefore can do as they please.
There are no laws against filling up your letterbox with junk, nor will there likely ever be. At least in Victoria there are some anti-littering laws that can be invoked in some cases. YMMV in that case.