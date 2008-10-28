CrossOver Mac And Linux Products Free Today Only

CrossOver, a commercially-modified version of the free WINE platform that lets Linux and Mac users run Windows apps semi-natively, is giving away free licenses for all their products today. That's pretty great news for anyone who's tried to run Microsoft Office, higher-end games, or any other Windows app through WINE and found out through later Google-ing that a CrossOver product like Office or Games was required. The licence is good for one free app, normally $US40 or so, and while CrossOver products can't run every Windows product, they might help those trying to make the Linux (or Mac) switch. The deal is good for today (US time) only, and CodeWeavers' site appears slammed right now, so keep checking back—unless you think another one of the CodeWeavers CEO's Lame Duck goals will be hit, like it did with gas prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul recently. Update: CodeWeavers has a temporary download page posted while their servers are down.