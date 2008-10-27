Create An iTunes Store Account Sans Credit Card

You want to download free apps and songs from the iTunes Store, but you don't want to hand over your address and credit card details—the gHacks blog runs down how, using an expired coupon code.
Read through the comments at the bottom of the article - there's a much easier way to get yourself a US iTunes account (than outlined in the article itself).
It works like a dream but be quick - Apple will close this opportunity sooner rather than later.