ChromeMailer Makes Gmail Chrome's Default Mail Handler

Windows only: ChromeMailer, a free email utility for users of Google's Chrome browser, pops open a Gmail compose window by default when you click an email address in Chrome. Actually, ChromeMailer seems to replace the default mailto: handler at the system level, so it's advised only for fans of Gmail's web interface. While ChromeMailer is potentially very useful, there are two big caveats: It requires an up-to-date .NET installation in Windows XP, and Windows Vista makes you answer a User Account Control nag on every click. If you're more a Firefox fan looking for a similar fix, try our previous method for integrating Gmail into your browser. ChromeMailer is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, How-To Geek!