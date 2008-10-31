Check Your Passwords Against Brute Force Attacks

Ever wonder how long it would take a dedicated soul to bust into your email, home network, or other password-protected places? Enter your character counts into Hackosis' Brute Force Calculator, which crunches how long it would take a typical PC to get through. Don't want to share your password stats? Get the count offline with a spreadsheet from Mandylion Labs, and then get to locking down your email. [via]
