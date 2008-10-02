Cheap Solutions For Long Lasting Clothes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

A minor tweak here and there to your laundry and clothing storage routine can yield big savings over time. Over at the financial blog WiseBread, they have some great ideas for cheaply extending the life of your clothes and keeping them nice in the process. The tips cover the basics like washing your clothes in cold water to extend the life to reinforcing the hems of pants when you first buy them to stave off problems later. One of the tips I'm particularly guilty of is not wearing appropriate clothes for the task at hand:

It can be tempting to simply get messy chores done while wearing whatever it is we wore at work, but that's a fast way to ruin work clothes. There's a reason why mums frequently make a distinction between their kids' 'play clothes' and 'school clothes'. If tacking a potentially dirty project, don't do it in a dress shirt and slacks.

I've fixed many a messy problem right after getting home from work without getting out of a nice pair of dress slacks, only to have to spend a ton of time getting a stain out for my lack of foresight. What tips and tricks do you have for keeping your clothes sale day fresh week after week? Share in the comments below. Photo by foxtwo.

Make Your Clothes Last Longer (without spending big) [WiseBread]

