Cfont Pro Previews And Organises Fonts For Free

Windows only: For typography junkies with large font collections, Cfont Pro will help you manage your addiction. With support for all the major font file types, including Postscript and TrueType, this free application will let you preview fonts from disk before installing. It'll also create proof sheets of multiple fonts and export them to HTML or RTF files so that you can print then for reference or forward to a picky client (for their sake and ours, please don't give them the option of using Comic Sans). You can also search your machine for fonts, check out font attributes and view single characters full-screen to check for imperfections. Cfont Pro is a free download for Windows only.

