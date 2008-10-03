A round-up of minor furniture hacks includes a simple but appealing idea: carving a slot in the edge of a kitchen island or bench with a circular saw for an easy way of storing knives so they're easily accessible. Good trick for a compact kitchen where you don't want to devote bench space to a separate knife block.
Carve A Knife Slot In Your Kitchen Island
But... what if you get food or other stuff stuffed in there?
clean it out using a knife?