Carve A Knife Slot In Your Kitchen Island

KnifeStand.jpg A round-up of minor furniture hacks includes a simple but appealing idea: carving a slot in the edge of a kitchen island or bench with a circular saw for an easy way of storing knives so they're easily accessible. Good trick for a compact kitchen where you don't want to devote bench space to a separate knife block.

  • gish @Gish

    But... what if you get food or other stuff stuffed in there?

    0
    • respondalicious Guest

      clean it out using a knife?

      0

